The TV presenter Andres Hurtado He returned to the screens this March 16 after being admitted to a clinic for several days. His reappearance on the program 'Sábado con Andrés' did not go unnoticed, since he took the opportunity to share with the audience that he is facing an illness. As you remember, just a few days ago he informed his followers that his health was affected, so he had to resort to medical attention, but he was already discharged and was able to meet again with his fans, who so many good wishes sent to you.

Was Andrés Hurtado admitted to a clinic?

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Hurtado can be seen resting on a clinic bed with an IV in his hand. Channel 5 presenter shared the cause of his hospitalization and announced to his followers that, due to his condition, he will not be able to respond to the multiple calls and messages he has been receiving.

He mentioned that he will need to take a three to four day break to make a full recovery before next Saturday. Furthermore, Hurtado explicitly asked his followers and the general public not to try to visit him, and thanked him in advance for his understanding.

“If you'll excuse me, I'm going to be absent for the next three, four days, I don't know. What I know is that I should be very well on Saturday (…). Don't come, anyone, because entry for any visit is restricted for me. You already know, so don't waste your time, and I thank you very much,” he said at that time.

What did Andrés Hurtado say after being discharged?

After being discharged, Andrés Hurtado reappeared on his program 'Sábado con Andrés', in which he shared with his audience that he is dealing with an illness. However, he did not give specific details about his condition. Despite the news, Hurtado was optimistic and thanked the doctors for their care during his hospitalization.

“I have been hospitalized for five days, I was discharged only yesterday, God is my witness. Without words to thank all the doctors (who treated him). It's true, I have a disease, I'm going to beat it, of course, I'm positive. Look how I am, radiant, perfect and positive. I have come to do the program and have fun, we have to be positive,” said the TV host.

How old is Andrés Hurtado?

Andres Hurtadopopular television presenter, came into the world on January 31, 1965, which means he ends celebrating 59 years just a few weeks ago. He continues to be a relevant figure on television thanks to his program 'Sábado con Andrés', but he also had several experiences in other shows, as a comedian or participant in some reality shows in which, of course, he never went unnoticed for his style and personality. unique.

