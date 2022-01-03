Of the version of Cruz Azul that finished champion of Liga MX in the middle of the year, it seems that only the memory will remain, the team has been loaded with casualties in recent weeks due to the problems that the current directive has encountered with the duration of the contracts , made for which, they have lost several figures completely free and have sold to others at very low prices to earn something for their transfers.
However, the casualties in La Noria have to continue, it is expected that in the coming days players such as Pol Fernández and Jonathan Rodríguez, indisputable starters until not long ago, will leave the celestial team, they are joined by goalkeeper Andrés Gudiño, who cannot find way of competing in the capital and will leave the celestial ones.
The Mexican goalkeeper has decided to leave the club, understanding that in the short term it will be impossible for him to win over Corona, while in the not too distant future, the goal at La Noria must belong to Sebastián Jurado, which is why he will continue with his career. Within the expansion league, where it has an offer from Tepatitlán, which it will accept and will seek to start practically from scratch at a lower level of competition, where it will surely add minutes.
