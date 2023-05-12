“Andrés, do you want more money for scholarships?” questioned the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creelto President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in response to the challenge that the Morenista launched at him, regarding presenting an initiative to disappear the trusts of the Judiciary and allocate those resources to students from poor families.

Through a video published on his social networks, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, santiago creelhe told the president López Obrador that it should not harm the employees of the judiciary, Therefore, he asked him for an appointment on May 18, at the time “he says”, to analyze the way to give more scholarships.

Andrés, let’s be serious, I gave you a challenge and you answer me with another. I don’t turn things around, I face them directly. Now you are looking to affect the employees of the Judiciary and their families, it is not that way, although that is your interest, talk to the president of the Supreme Court (Norma Piña), she will listen to you and I will gladly accompany you ”, said, Creel in his video.

Santiago Creel told President López Obrador that with the vast budget he has allocated he can manage to give more scholarships, but he made it clear that if he does not know how to do it, he himself can teach him, for which he assured that he accepts the challenge.

Do you want more money for scholarships? Let’s go further, let’s talk about how we rescue education, do we do it? There is enough margin within the enormous budget that you have assigned to achieve it, if you don’t know how, I’ll explain to you, “added Santiago Creel in his message to López Obrador.

It is worth mentioning that this message that Santiago Creel has published is due to what was commented by President López Obrador, from the National Palace in his morning conference. The president challenged Creel to present an initiative to eradicate trust funds from the Judiciary and allocate that money to scholarships for low-income students.

Let’s see Santiago: let’s do something together. We are going to present an initiative so that the trusts of the Judicial Power disappear and those 20 billion pesos are given to students from poor families, who are given scholarships. Let’s see what it resolves,” AMLO said.

Minutes before, López Obrador exhibited at the National Palace a list of privileges of the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), whom he accused of being against the people and defending the interests of economic and political groups.

López Obrador stressed that the ministers earn almost 300,000 pesos a month, enjoy bonuses of almost 600,000 pesos, vacation bonuses of 95,000 pesos and even funds to eat in luxury restaurants, among other privileges.

This all started when the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel, considered absurd and nonsense the proposal of Lopez Obrador on electing ministers of the SCJN by popular vote.