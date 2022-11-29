There is commotion in Colombian and Argentine soccer. The midfielder Andrés Balanta passed away this Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as confirmed by his club, Atlético Tucumán.

The Colombian had started the preseason work this Monday and was placed under the orders of DT Lucas Pusineri, whom he knew from his stay at Deportivo Cali, a club of which he is a youth squad.

Precisely, the club mentioned that the work would be carried out on a double shift and would be especially attentive to the high temperatures that are registered in Tucumán these days.

According to the newspaper La Gaceta, the 22-year-old Colombian died in the afternoon after being taken to the Centro de Salud hospital for reasons that are still under investigation.

It was known that Balanta collapsed during training and was taken to the hospital, where they tried to revive him, but he eventually died.

Atlético Tucumán regrets to confirm the death of Colombian soccer player Andrés Balanta.

Futbolred, the sports outlet of this publishing house, reported in 2019 that Balanta had already fainted during training, at that time with his Deportivo Cali team.

The diagnosis at that time was that her fainting occurred due to “an abrupt drop in glucose, what alerts one is to do constant monitoring, control of glycemia curves”said the doctor Gustavo Portela, from Cali.

The Colombian Football Federation mourned the death of the footballer, who he wore the national team jersey in minor divisions.

Balanta arrived in Argentine soccer in the middle of 2022. “First of all, I am grateful to God for being able to have this beautiful opportunity to live my first international experience, thanks to everyone @atleticotucuman it has been an incredible welcome and start,” he mentioned upon arrival.

For its part, Deportivo Cali stated: “Deportivo Cali deeply regrets the death of our youth squad player Andrés Felipe Balanta and expresses all its solidarity with his family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, champion.”

Deportivo Cali deeply regrets the death of our youth squad Andrés Felipe Balanta and expresses all its solidarity with his family at this difficult time.

