Nedved, offer after resignation from Juventus: Slavia Prague calls Pavel

Pavel Nedvedafter his resignation from Juventus, could return to the world of football shortly. In fact, the former Juventus manager and champion has already received an offer.

His friend Yaroslav Tvrdikboss of the Slavia Prague in Chinese capital, offered Pavel Nedved a position in the company. «I appreciate Pavel, he has my respect and my deep admiration. He has always helped me selflessly. It would be an honor for me to continue working with him, in football, in Slavia, in whatever role he chooses », his words.

Juventus fans dream of Del Piero’s return

Meanwhile, Juventus fans dream of the return of Alex DelPiero: after the years as captain and flag of the Lady, the Juventus supporters want to see Pinturicchio in a managerial role. A sort of new Boniperti who helps Juve restart with a cycle of victories in Italy and Europe, just like what happened when Del Piero takes the field in the Signora’s shirt. And Alex in the past few hours has opened a door to this hypothesis of a return to Juventus…

Juventus, Gravina (Figc): “Juventus? We are calm, beware of lynching in the square”

“If we want to go to lynching in the square, it’s not a problem, but let’s stay calm because I fear that issue could also concern other subjects”, explained the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina on the sidelines of the conference entitled Football and Welfare, underway in Naples. “I don’t like the idea of ​​sanctioning some realities, specifically la Juventus, before there is a trial – he continued -. There are investigations, there are acquisitions of documents, our prosecutor’s office is alerted, but we don’t know the outcome and we let the ordinary judiciary go ahead. However, there is a connection between the two branches of justice, but let’s wait for what emerges from the trial and then let’s reflect on the system. We do not blame and sanction the subjects before the investigations”. Then a dig at the manager of the Spanish Liga Tebas, after the request to sanction the black and whites. “We are always in very close contact with UEFA and we do not need interference from external subjects who they’d better look in their own homes. Italian football is going through a difficult period of re-foundation, the criticalities of which we all know very well. But we have serious plans and we’re working to make them happen.”

