Andrés Balanta: they reveal the most heartbreaking moment of their last goodbye in Cali

The footballer’s farewell Andres Balantawho died last Tuesday after collapsing during training with the Argentine Atlético Tucumán, had his first chapter this Saturday in Cali, the city that saw him shine.

Before 2 pm, the hearse arrived at the Alex Gorayeb administrative headquarters of Deportivo Cali, in the northwest of the city.

The reception from various fans, club workers, coaches and Andrés’ teammates was marked by silence, tears and various applause.

Then, at the vigil, those who shared with Balanta on and off the field took up their voices.

And although the feeling took over the place, What the player Kevin Velasco, Balanta’s longtime friend, experienced was the most impressive.

His crying, in full speech: heartbreaking.

heartbreaking cry

In the afternoon, family, friends and fans said their last goodbye to Andrés Balanta. Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga

During the vigil, Velasco emphasized the pride that should be felt for Balanta.

“Andrés had been a great son, brother, friend and had always left everything for his soul team,” he managed to say, before thanking Balanta on behalf of all those close to the deceased young talent.

In the middle of his “Thank you”, Velasco burst into tears and was unable to continue.

Balanta’s burial, according to his relatives, is prepared to take place this Sunday, December 4, at 2 pm, in the Southern Metropolitan Cemetery.

