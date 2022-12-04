A criminal case has been opened on the fact of a partial collapse in a residential building in Nizhnevartovsk. This was reported on December 4 in the SU SK for Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra.

The case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence).

“It was established that on December 4, 2022, at about 6 p.m., there was a bang in one of the apartments of house 6 on the street. Peace of the city of Nizhnevartovsk and the subsequent partial collapse of the second and third floors in the third entrance of the said building,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, four people died as a result of the incident, according to unofficial information, the number of victims increased to five. Several people have been hospitalized. In total, 237 residents of the house were evacuated, and a temporary accommodation facility was set up in one of the schools.

109 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 30 pieces of equipment, as well as several ambulance teams, are working on the spot.

According to TASS citing emergency services, the cause of the incident could be a gas explosion. It is known that the house was not gasified. A depressurized cylinder was found in one of the apartments.