Wednesday, November 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Andrés Balanta, Colombian midfielder and champion with Cali in 2021, passed away

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Andres Balanta

The player had processes in the Colombian National Team

Photo:

Instagram capture image of Andrés Balanta

The player had processes in the Colombian Selection

The player was on loan at Atlético Tucumán in Argentina. Apparently it was a cardiac arrest.

Argentine media confirm that the 22-year-old Colombian player, Andres Balanta, passed away after crash in training and despite the resuscitation work, they could not save his life.

Balanta was on loan in Tucumán Athletic and belonged to Deportivo Cali, where he was champion last year. His cause of death appears to have been cardiac arrest.

So far there is no official pronouncement from the Argentine or Colombian club.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Andrés #Balanta #Colombian #midfielder #champion #Cali #passed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UAE calls for intensifying international efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.