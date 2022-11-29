Andrés Balanta, Colombian midfielder and champion with Cali in 2021, passed away

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The player had processes in the Colombian National Team
Instagram capture image of Andrés Balanta
The player was on loan at Atlético Tucumán in Argentina. Apparently it was a cardiac arrest.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 29, 2022, 05:34 PM
Argentine media confirm that the 22-year-old Colombian player, Andres Balanta, passed away after crash in training and despite the resuscitation work, they could not save his life.
Balanta was on loan in Tucumán Athletic and belonged to Deportivo Cali, where he was champion last year. His cause of death appears to have been cardiac arrest.
So far there is no official pronouncement from the Argentine or Colombian club.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
