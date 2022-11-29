December is approaching with great releases in video games, as it will be a matter of time before titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which will bring the adventures of the heroes to the tactical field. However, it is evident that there is one that deserves more attention and that is neither more nor less than The Callisto Protocolnew project from the creator of dead space.

Unfortunately, a few days after its release, the first hours have already been leaked due to the distribution of advance copies and also due to the issue of piracy on platforms such as the pc. And it’s not just random images or screenshots, but in-game footage that makes up the first two hours of the terrifying adventure that awaits us.

To avoid all kinds of undesirable peeks, we essentially recommend you not to look at social networks, since sometimes videos are released sporadically, so you have to be careful. Although if you want to continue using them, you can always mute phrases or words, that includes the name of the game, developers and other tags.

In news related to The Callisto Protocol. Much has been said about the version of pcwhich would carry with it software that detects issues of DRM to prevent piracy. If you want to know more details about the interesting topic, we invite you to click on the following link.

Editor’s note: Every major game is leaked two days before its release, even a little more than that. So this is no longer a surprise, it will surely happen with other important releases.