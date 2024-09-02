There will be 139 names running for mayor, 60 for vice-mayor and 1,271 for councilor

THE RenovaBR announced that it will have a total of 1,470 candidates running for the municipal elections in October 2024. According to the think tankthe applications are distributed in 680 municipalities from all regions of Brazil.

Of the total, 1,271 people trained at the political school will run for councilor, while 139 will compete for mayoral positions and 60 for vice-mayor.

According to RenovaBR, candidates trained by the school will compete for Executive positions in 12 capitals, with 10 candidates for mayor and 6 for vice-mayor.

Read the capitals where RenovaBR will participate in the race for the Executive:

Aracaju (SE);

Belo Horizonte (MG);

Boa Vista (RR);

Campo Grande (MS);

Florianopolis (SC);

Fortaleza (CE);

Goiania (GO);

Macapa (AP);

Recife (PE);

Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

Saint Louis (MA);

Sao Paulo (SP).

RenovaBR

RenovaBr defines itself as “a multi-party, non-profit school that trains political and public leaders for a fairer and less unequal Brazil, and for a more participatory and informed democracy”.

Created by businessman Eduardo Mufarej, it has been active since 2017. In practice, it selects and qualifies political leaders throughout Brazil. In its websitethe entity reports having already trained more than 2,000 political leaders and elected 176 by the 2022 election.