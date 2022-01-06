Empoli makes a great impression at Lazio and takes a draw.

Empoli makes a great impression at Lazio and catches a draw that paradoxically embitters Andreazzoli’s team. Glowing match at the Olimpico. The Tuscan technician did not miss anything. And analyzes the challenge to the microphones at the press conference.

INTENSE – A great start, then a spectacular challenge. Emotions, goals, discussions, comebacks, mistakes, overtaking. Pyrotechnic challenge, which however leaves more than a few regrets despite a draw at the Olimpico is a still prestigious result. “We spent, like many others, a difficult week because of Covid. In the first half I was certainly not satisfied, Lazio certainly have merits but we abandoned ourselves a bit to what I don’t want to ever happen while until the The team has created several scoring chances. All in all, however, the team has created a lot and, even if we have two disqualified for the next game, we are bringing home a valuable point. “

PRIDE – Net of the result and controversy, Empoli is confirmed as a splendid reality capable of touching another great external victory by showing a tested and proactive game system. “I don’t know if when you face an important opponent our values ​​rise. Certainly if a team is inferior it is destined to succumb if it does not find a way to level the values. In this sense I tried to make the most of those who fell in. field identifying the peculiarities that could have put Lazio in difficulty, which has remarkable individualities. Just think of Milinkovic, against him there are no means to defend himself. If a high ball arrives and someone like him manages to get there, there is nothing to do”.

COVID – Resumption of the championship conditioned by the pandemic. The Empoli coach has his own opinion on this. “I think it is difficult to examine the situation, I do not have the competence to provide suggestions, but as a citizen I believe that the situation needs something that is clear and the same for everyone, otherwise there is a risk that decisions will be made for a team and for a the other triggers something different. We need a unique position, a bit like what happened with Djokovic in Australia. I would like more clarity. “

