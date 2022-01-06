Home page world

Corona takes human life, but Corona also destroys human life. Not too much is known about Long Covid yet. Video recordings from Austria show that it can also affect children.

Munich – Sophie works her way up one step at a time to conquer the stairs. Step by step, almost as if in slow motion. The effort can be seen with every movement. Likewise, when she slowly pushes her way through a room and has to support herself. These are recordings that are difficult to take. Especially for parents of young children.

Because Sophie is only eight years old. But she suffers from long covid *, the long-term effects of a corona infection. So she basically belongs to two groups that were far too neglected in this pandemic. Children. And long covid patients.

Long Covid: Eight-year-old doesn’t feel symptoms until weeks after infection

In February 2021, Sophie was infected with the insidious virus that makes daily life difficult across the globe. However, she did not show symptoms *, as reported by the Austrian broadcaster Puls, which focuses on the elementary school pupil.

Only after a few weeks did the consequences of the infection become noticeable. Since then, the illness has not let go of Sophie. “I really enjoy jumping on the trampoline because we have one. But that doesn’t work because I always get so dizzy, “the little girl describes her physical ordeal to reporters:” I can’t walk and stuff either. I like to do that, but I can’t. “

Young Long Covid patient talks about headache and dizziness

From March to June she couldn’t walk at all, “because I was so dizzy. I’ve had muscle twitching, headaches and dizziness since September. And I feel bad too. ”Mother Sabine refers to“ clouding of consciousness, seizures, memory gaps, she cannot remember days ”.

The danger lurks almost at all times: “She suffers from massive overstimulation. This can be triggered by colors, sounds, even emotions. It can even be if she is happy that it ends with a seizure. ”As a result, the entire family is restricted, because:“ We live a very reduced life, every journey as well as shopping, activities have to be very carefully considered. Because it can quickly become too much for her. “

Pure exhaustion: For Long Covid patients like Sophie, every effort is too much. (Symbol picture) © IMAGO / Westend61

Long covid rehab: swimming or fun endurance training for children

In November, Sophie finally got a place at the Kokon children’s rehab center in Bad Erlach, Austria. Patients up to the age of 18 are nursed there. Five weeks of rehab are on the program for the eight-year-old. Ergo relaxation therapy, swimming or fun endurance training, as the broadcaster explains.

Sophie runs on the treadmill, kicks on the Ergomether. In addition, she receives lessons specially tailored to her symptoms so that she can go back to school at least for hours in the near future. Their parents are also attuned to the changed life.

Rapid fatigue is the most important characteristic for Long Covid in children

Everything under the watchful eyes of Dr. Anna Maria Cavini. The medical director of the facility reveals the most important distinguishing feature for Long Covid: “The most typical thing is how quickly children become tired. That’s what parents may notice. Because children always have the urge to move, want to let off steam, want to push their limits. And they can no longer do that. “

Even after small exertion, “headache, dizziness, pain in the eye area, pain in the joints, limbs” would become noticeable. In an interview with ntv, Cavini admits with a view to the relatively young disease: “We are still in our infancy internationally as far as research in this area is concerned.” However, there is a regular exchange with national and international experts.

One thing is certain: “There is Long Covid in children and also in adolescents. There are good research results that it exists. ”And that gives the pandemic additional cruelty:“ I do not wish anyone that they see their own child, as it can no longer, how it is exhausted after a few minutes. ” (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA