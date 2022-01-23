Empoli confirms its complicated relationship with Castellani in this championship but Andreazzoli appreciates the comeback.

Empoli confirms its complicated relationship with Castellani in this championship. He plays a two-sided game and grants the match and match to Roma in the first 45 ‘of play, closed down by four goals. A courageous recovery was not enough for Andreazzoli. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of DAZN.

KO – A new defeat arrives within the friendly walls, where the team has collected only ten points. "If we analyze the characteristics of the players, our way of being is to look for construction. The first goal came from a deflected shot, the second from a corner kick. I would categorize them as misfortunes rather than problems. "Empoli put his part in it. I was anxious to see a response from serious people, from people who do not abandon a path that has led them up to this point. And even a defeat in this case can teach us something like, for example, that sometimes a touch of the inside of the foot is better than a heel strike ".

UPHILL – The best Roma of the season for the first 45 ‘or the draft of Empoli. A matter of points of view. The only certainty is that the game, for the hosts, immediately started uphill. Andreazzoli asked for calm from a team that had lost its mind. “I would speak of 15 minutes more than the first half. At the beginning of the game I saw two teams in substantial balance and before going under we wasted something. Then we went into great difficulty for a quarter of an hour, also losing self-esteem”

CHARACTER – In the second half Empoli gave us the character. A good sign, in any case. "We set out to get back on the pitch and win the second half. I think that with greater malice and greater ability to concretize, we too could have won the second half 4-0. Our way of playing football involves some risk, but I believe that also Roma risked in the end ".

January 23, 2022 (change January 23, 2022 | 20:34)

