The new wave of Coronavirus continues to hit the Liga MX Femenil, and we continue with the games postponed for this same issue. This time, the teams in question are Tigres Femenil and Bravas de Juárez.
And yes, the match corresponding to Day 3 between Bravas and Tigres that would be played in Juárez on January 24, 2022 had to be postponed because in the latest Covid tests of the Bravas team, the results showed 11 positive cases, of which, 10 are players and one is a member of the coaching staff. Names were not disclosed in that statement.
Shortly after, the league issued a statement informing that the game would be rescheduled on a date to be confirmed, since the following week there will be a double day, which would make it difficult to carry out the game.
With this game postponed, there are four games that have already been affected due to this circumstance in just three days of Clausura 2022, this added equal to the important players who have missed crucial games due to illness, as was the case of Sarah Luebbert against Pumas or Alicia Cervantes against Tigres. Let’s remember in the same way, the Rayadas have a meeting postponed for this same issue, which they will play until February.
Other games that were affected were Atlético de San Luis vs. Cruz Azul and Santos vs. Necaxa from last day, with the difference that they were simply postponed for a couple of days, without affecting the pace of both teams. Contrary to what will happen with Tigres and Bravas, who had just added points. Tigres had a unit against the Chivas team with Uchenna Kanu as a figure and Juárez his first three points against León in a night of great goals orchestrated by Celeste Vidal and Perla Navarrete.
So this meeting will have to wait for a date to be confirmed, meanwhile, Tigres is already preparing to face the Atlas squad where we will surely see the debut of Mia Fishel, the new signing of the royals for this tournament.
#match #Tigres #Femenil #Bravas #Juárez #postponed #due #COVID19
Leave a Reply