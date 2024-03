Saturday, March 9, 2024, 10:09











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Professional Spanish and flamenco dancer, at 25 years old, she has belonged to this club in Santiago and Zaraíche since she was seven years old.

–What would you highlight about being part of a club?

–When I was little I loved going to the barracks during the Week of…