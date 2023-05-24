A few days ago, the singer-songwriter Mia Rubin18 years old, daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubínsurprised his thousands of followers by making them known through the stories of his profile on Instagram, by announcing his love relationship with the young Mexican bullfighter Tarik Othonwho is fond of bullfighting (the name given to the practice in which “the horse is the crutch”, that is, it is bullfighting that is carried out on horseback).

“If everything goes well, I would love to be the first Mexican to lead the rejoneo,” he said. tarik othon20 years old, in an interview for Maxwell Online. After Mía Rubín announced that she agreed to be the bullfighter’s girlfriend, Andrea Legarreta’s family has received criticism through social networks, bullfighting is considered by many to be animal cruelty.

In a meeting with the media, Andrea Legarretaone of the stellar hosts of the morning program “Hoy” on Televisa, He came out in defense of his first-born Mia’s boyfriend. “I think that in the end everyone has the right to give their opinion whatever, I think we also know what kind of guy he is and the truth is that since I was little, in my time, we went to the Plaza (de toros) and everything, it was different, everyone has the right to express their opinion and in the end, the one who has to be happy and sure of who they are with and what kind of person they are with, is Mine”.

Andrea Legarreta, also a soap opera actress, mentioned that the people who have criticized Tarik Othon are double standardsbecause on weekends they make their roast meats and wear clothes made with skin.

According to various media, Tarik Othon has 25 cropped ears and a tail.

“There is very little knowledge of the subject, but yes, they are attacking, but they are having their barbecue on the weekends, it’s okay, they eat their taquitos, they bring their little leather jacket, their little shoes, their bag, in the end I respect Undoubtedly, on both sides, those who agree and those who don’t, but there is also a lot of misinformation on the subject.”

Besides, Andrea Legarreta stressed that Mía’s boyfriend is a young man with valueswhom they have known for a few years, “we are very happy for both of them, they are very cute, we know his family very well, for a long time, he is a charming child.”

