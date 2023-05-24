The Bottega Veneta fashion house, in the Pre-Fall 2023 collection for men and women by Matthieu Blazy, in addition to woven leather trousers, dresses, overcoats, bags and shoes, also presented a very curious and particular accessory: a cone for eating french fries, revisited, thanks to the leather material, in an obviously more luxurious key. The presentation of the collection, which took place through the creative director Matthieu Blazy’s own social channels, in fact immediately captured the public’s attention precisely for an unexpected accessory, supported by a model wearing a cream-colored mohair coat, a white shirt, a tie and black leather trousers. We are talking, in fact, of a leather cone suitable for containing fries, bought in some place take away. In the shot, the chips are in fact wrapped in some sheets of newspaper, which are in turn enclosed and placed inside a woven leather cone; motif that recalls the traditional weaving of the fashion house (in particular, the textures of the iconic It Bag).