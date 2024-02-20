The doctor, who was the first to respond to readers in the Health section of Corriere.it, passed away in Rome. To him are the greetings and gratitude of the editorial staff and of the many readers who have been able to benefit from his expertise and attention

Andrea Ghiselli passed away in Rome on February 20th, having turned 70 a week ago. Dr. Ghiselli, nutritionist, currently university professor, was Research Director of CREA Food and Nutrition and President of the Italian Society of Food Sciences. His research activity has been dedicated, among other things, to the study of oxidative stress in humans, its implication in various physiological and pathological processes, from aging to atherosclerosis, diabetes mellitus and its possible modulation through nutrition, both evaluating the effect of the individual components and the overall nature of the eating act. Much appreciated in his field at all levels, he has also acquired notoriety for having governed the Corriere.it/salute nutrition forum since its debut, answering every day to the questions posed by readers, with many of whom he has interacted over the years. a real doctor-patient relationship. Andrea (we call him that because by then we were old friends) was the first expert ever to be called to this position. The meeting with him was absolutely random, which took place in Arezzo during a conference dedicated to health safety. Corriere.it/salute was just born, Corriere.it's first vertical channel, and the intention was to open a space to allow readers to get in touch directly with experts. I remember being so struck by Andrea's report that I took the risk, given that I had never exchanged even a word with him before then, of suggesting that he keep the column. It was a happy and winning intuition like few others. Andrea has literally conquered readers over the years, gaining an incredible following. The strings in his bow were obviously his competence, his clarity in explaining, his friendliness but also a true spirit of service, which sometimes led him to take on uncomfortable and courageous positions which did him credit. he was a pillar for us and always a point of reference. The editorial staff of Corriere Salute joins the family in greeting a great professional and a friend, to whom goes our gratitude and that of the readers. We will all miss him.