First season with many confirmations and a brand new record to add to the already long list of records. This, in summary, from Pirelli's point of view, is the first GT race of 2024, the Bathurst 12h which confirmed the reliability, versatility and performance characteristics of the P Zero DHF.

The tires from the sole supplier of the Intercontinental GT Challenge not only ensured a close race, won by Matt Campbell in a Porsche 911 GT3-R 992 (A-Pro Team), but also accompanied Jules Gounon driving a version special of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the new record of the Mount Panorama circuit.

With the standard P Zero DHF, used in all the GT races by all the cars entered, the French champion covered the 6.213 km of the track at an average speed of 191.82 km/h, with a time of 1'56″605 , setting the fastest lap ever by a GT car at the Mount Panorama track.

Jules Gounon, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Bathurst 2024 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Overall, over the course of the weekend the tires were used in the most diverse and sometimes extreme conditions. In particular, during the race there were very variable temperatures – from 16°C at the start to a maximum of 30°C, the environmental ones, and a range of 18-40°C for those on the ground, to which was added in rain several times, which made it necessary to use 'wet' covers.

“It was an exciting weekend not only because we gave our contribution to a new record and a new sporting success of a brand of which we have always been partners, but also because in a traditionally challenging race like this, we acquired indications and precious data for the continuation of the season and for the future development of our tyres”, declared Matteo Braga, Pirelli's Head of Circuit Activities.

“Overall, the P Zero DHF have once again confirmed their versatility and ability to adapt to the most diverse conditions during the same race. The next test bench is the tests at Paul Ricard, a prelude to the GTWC Europe season which will promises to be full of challenges.”

#888 Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo: Will Brown, Broc Feeney, Mikaël Grenier Photo by: SRO

Pirelli will continue to exclusively supply the Bathurst 12 Hours until 2028. The race weekend also represented the opportunity to confirm the collaboration between the supplier company and the organizer, who renewed the agreement in place with a five-year contract.