The party atmosphere is already felt and a new show has arrived. Is about circus on icewhich opened its season yesterday, with more than 50 artists on stage, in a show that brings together circus stars from Europe and America to tell a story of magic for the young and old in the house.

“For us, as producers of this show, it is a great responsibility to set up a tent, since there is a lot of mystique under every tent in the world. I think that in each act that is in this show there is a beautiful story and, above all, it is interpreted by very capable people. And it was impossible for Peru not to be included in a show of this magnitude, even more so when we feel that they value each act very much,” he said. Andrea de la Rosadirector of Prodartes Peru, which together with Ice Palace are responsible.

The show brings together artists from Germany, Italy, France, Brazil, Colombia, Ukraine, Argentina and other nationalities, who show circus performances seen in all parts of the planet, and who came to our country to “denote that the magic of the circus of The first level is also a show that can be seen, appreciated and applauded in our land, especially on ice”, added De la Rosa.

Circus on Ice opened its season, with more than 50 artists on stage. Photo: diffusion See also Childbirth “Forbidden in our culture” - Women who have moved to Finland from abroad tell about giving birth in Finland

He mentioned that the best skaters on the planet have been summoned for this show and that the games of light with giant screens will also be part of the show. Music and culture could not be left behind, “because far from showing a top-level art concert, it is also intended to educate the attendees through each act in which the stories of the artists are told, reviewing through them the benefits that we find in their countries of origin”.

The magic games are in charge of Augustine Viglione, Argentine artist, considered one of the best in the world, as well as the arrival of the clown Bozo, who was created in the United States. “It is a very high-level show that has brought together a lot of talent from all over the world. There will be many surprises for the whole family, we have all the security so that each person who comes to see us leaves very pleased and happy”, indicated the executive.

The show brings together artists from Germany, Italy, France, Brazil, Colombia, Ukraine, Argentina and other nationalities. Photo: diffusion

The Circus on Ice is located in the Yoy Lima Box Park at the Jockey Club. The season goes until August. Tickets can be purchased through Teleticket