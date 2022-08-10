Nothing was silent. Andrea Arana expressed herself about the difficult media situation that María Fernanda Véliz and Tommy Portugal are going through, after she said that the singer never bothered to create an emotional bond with her, despite publicly recognizing her as her daughter.

It is important to emphasize that Tommy Portugal He found out about the existence of María Fernanda when she was 13 years old. Also, Despite the fact that he has publicly said that he is his descendant, the young woman does not bear his last name.

What does Andrea Arana think about Tommy Portugal’s statements?

The host of “A day at the Mall” stated that she understands that it is difficult to build a relationship with a practically unknown person, but that she should do her part because it is her daughter.

“Creating a bond with a person you don’t know at all must be difficult and complicated, but I think that there is the doing of your part… We are not going to deny that this girl is the living portrait of Tommy Portugal, she is identical ”, added Andrea Arana.

In addition to this, the figure of Willax Television pointed out that the interpreter “stabbed a dagger” at his descendant by launching a statement in which he mentioned that he should try not to “be relevant by talking about him”.

“ We translate it for you: ‘Don’t be talking about me to gain fame’. Literally, is what he meant to say makeup. She stabbed him because she said: ‘This is not the way to generate your name’ ”, lamented Arana

What did María Fernanda Véliz say about the relationship with Tommy Portugal?