Mexico City.- Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez’s issue on whether he can fight for the Formula One title was divided in the Third Degree Sports table, the NMás program that yesterday (Monday) lived its fourth broadcast and had the panelists: Majo González, Alejandro de la Rosa, André Marín, Alberto Lati, David Faitelson and Javier Alarcón. The journalist, Denise Maerker, was once again at the head of the project to give everyone a voice and listen to her opinion about the triumph of the Mexican ‘driver’.

David Faitelson’s statements were the ones that caused the most stir on social media. «It seems to me that ‘Checo’ Pérez is not at the level of Max Verstappen, he will never be. Verstappen is a double world champion, he is 26 years old and we have to understand that he is called to be the next Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, he is at that level ».

Contrary to what the ESPN journalist mentioned, André Marín highlighted the memorable season that Sergio Pérez is giving to have enough arguments to affirm that he can become Formula One champion.