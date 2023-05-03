Several transnational companies are involved in human rights violations. The demands of the populations for justice and reparation generally take a long time to materialize or never arrive. Faced with this reality, organizations from all over the world promote in the UN a binding international treaty that regulates the operation of transnationals. With the Brumadinho tragedy, “we learned that it is not possible to trust the good faith of companies,” says environmentalist Carolina de Moura.

When transnational companies are involved in cases of environmental catastrophes or violations of human rights, justice takes time to arrive.

The cases of the collapse of the RanaPlaza building, in Bangladesh, in 2014, which cost the lives of more than 1,100 workers; the shares of the company owned by the Yanacocha mine, the largest gold mine in Latin America, located in Peru; the rupture of the dam of toxic products in Brumadhino, Minas Gerais, Brazil that cost the lives of 270 people; or the case of Chevron (formerly Texaco) in the Ecuadorian Amazon, are an example of the responsibility of these companies in disasters that have social and environmental consequences.

Carolina de Moura, Brazilian journalist, who defends the rights of the families victims of the Brumadhino tragedy, and Clara Alibert, in charge of the defense of economic actors in the French organization CCFD Tierra Solidaria, explain the reasons why it is urgent to create a new framework international regulations that respond to the rights of populations affected by transnational corporations.

Brumadinho “was a tragedy of great magnitude, an 86-meter-high structure that broke and produced a 30-meter wave of toxic products traveling 20 kilometers per hour and that fell into the Paraopeba river that is in the middle of the city of Brumadinho and “It killed 272 people in just a few minutes, including two pregnant women with their children in their wombs due to the force of this wave of debris. There are processes that are underway, but the judicial system does not seem to give us the justice we need,” observes Carolina de Moura.

In 2017, France passed a pioneering law of its kind, the Duty of Vigilance Law. “This is a law that wants to regulate the activities of companies in terms of their impacts on human rights and impacts on the environment, and that based on two pillars: prevention and access to justice” in any place where These companies operate with European headquarters, Clara Alibert specifies.

Both stress that there is no disconnect between environmental issues and human rights: “Everything is linked and everything has its importance in this fight to access justice.”

Regarding the binding International Treaty on transnational companies currently under negotiation, Carolina de Moura notes: “We believe that the binding Treaty is very important. We have learned in these years of struggle that it is definitely not possible to rely on the good faith of companies, on soft law of self-regulation measures, and so it is very important to have this binding framework for companies”.

“For many years, companies have thought about risks for them and what we want with the duty of vigilance is to make them understand that they must think about the risks for the planet and the risk for the people. It is a paradigm shift and therefore we need justice to support this change”, judges Clara Alibert.