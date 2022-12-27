Mexico City.- Since last October André Marín has not returned to the screens of Fox Sports due to his illness that affected his physical appearance and that generated various comments from the public trying to notice a drastic change in his person.

At the end of the year, the communicator reappeared to reveal details about his illness and how difficult 2022 became, since he spent most of the year in hospitals, however, he contracted three pneumonia viruses, which put his health at risk. lifetime.

“I am going to tell you exclusively what happened this year, where I was in hospitals for a long time. I was admitted at the beginning of November to have a back issue checked and the operation that would have been done on my stomach in January.” , start your video.

“It’s not a joke, I spend the whole year in hospitals and as a result, in the very hospital I was infected with three different pneumonia viruses, for which my life was at risk. They intubated me, they gave me a gastrostomy, they made me absolutely I spent 45 days in the hospital after all, revealed André Marín.

André Marín’s illness drew a lot of attention in the social media community due to the physical condition of the former TV Azteca journalist, who retired from television to treat his illness and made the decision to return to “Last Word” when he recover.

“In 38 years of career I never stopped until my body said enough… I came back very soon and renewed… Thank you very much for your good vibes,” André Marín wrote at the time through his Twitter account.