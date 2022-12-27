disney will revive “The little Mermaid” with a remake for 2023. The film has been causing a stir among fans of the character and the general public, but the attention is not necessarily for the reasons that the mouse company expected, as the first trailer for the project ignited the flame of criticism in networks for one reason in particular: the choice of halle baileyan African-American artist, as the one in charge of bringing live-action fiction to Ariel.

Official poster of “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: Disney Plus

The director of “The Little Mermaid” responds to haters

Since Bailey was announced as the new little mermaid, thousands have accused Disney of “forced inclusion” over the company’s apparent attempts to shift the original narrative of its classics in favor of a more diverse corporate image.

However, Rob Marshall, the director of the feature film, stresses that there was “no agenda” when choosing the interpreter of Ariel. This was made clear in a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly.

“We were simply looking for the best actress for the role, period. Final point. We saw everyone and from all ethnic groups,” he remarked. The goal, she said, was to find someone who could be “incredibly strong, passionate, beautiful, smart, smart” and “so much fire and joy.”

And, clearly, he had to know how to sing. “That voice is something so characteristic and so ethereal and so beautiful that it captures Eric’s heart, and he searches for it throughout the movie,” says the filmmaker.

The live-action of “The Little Mermaid” is one of the most anticipated Disney adaptations by fans. Photo: Composition/Disney/Instagram/@hallebailey

Halle Bailey, the perfect little mermaid for a new generation

After the release of the first trailer for “The Little Mermaid”, the networks were filled with various clips of parents reacting to the advance. They were mostly from African-American infants, who felt represented by Halle Bailey’s version. Marshall was caught completely off guard by that response.

“I didn’t expect it because, in a way, I thought we were over that kind of thing, but then you realize that, in a way, we’re not. It was very moving for me to see how important this type of casting is to the world,” she expressed.