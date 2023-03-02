Nothing was silent. Fiorella Cayo is in the middle of the storm after “Love and Fire” spread some images in which he is seen kissing a young man in the middle of a public road, next to a car. Many users pointed out that this man would have delayed Andre Castaneda, who was linked to the actress several weeks ago by some romantic posts on social networks. However, the model also took the situation humorously and denied a love relationship with the aunt of Alessia Rovegno.

What did André Castañeda say?

The athlete spoke about the commented ampay and clarified that he was never a partner fiorella key. In fact, he indicated that he was amused that people on networks were linking them.

“It makes me laugh, because they have insinuated that I had something with Fiorella or they think that I was dating her, but I have always said that we are friends and nothing more. I have never dated her in a sentimental way”, Castañeda explained in an interview with Trome.

On the other hand, André pointed out that, for now, he wants to stay single and that he is not bothered by comments from the public, but rather takes them as a “joke”.

“I am very single and I do not want to change my status for anything. At the moment, I have no intention of dating someone. Fiorella is good people, she is my friend. Nor have I had the interest to go out in a sentimental way or have manifested something similar or anything like that. They insinuate something in the form of a joke and that is for me… a joke. What’s more, Fiorella always bothered me because I love being single”, said the former member of “Combate”.

Added to this, Castañeda confirmed that he saw the images of Fiorella and that he even dared to joke with her on the subject. “They passed them to me and I saw them. They’re a bit messed up. I wrote to her to annoy her, but because she annoys me too. She once saw me hanging out with a friend and she was bothering me, so she played revenge, “he concluded.

Fiorella Cayo attacks “Love and Fire” for emitting a passionate kiss: “They have no right”

The “Love and Fire” reporters went looking for Fiorella Cayo to consult her about her new lover and she was outraged by the subject, pointing out that they did not have to record it: “Don’t go too far. They have no right to get me a picture of a passionate kiss that I have every right to have. I will not give any statement.”