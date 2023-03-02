Some international magazines have released new gameplay of the highly anticipated RESIDENT EVIL 4coming next March 24th. The videos, which you will find at the end of the article, not only allow us to preview some clips of the complete game but will also highlight some differences between the remake and the original. As previously anticipated very soon CAPCOM will release a special demo for the game, allowing players from all over the world to try it first.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that RESIDENT EVIL 4 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu