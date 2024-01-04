The current qualification format

The 2006 season saw the introduction of a new qualification format, designed to replace the regulation of the previous three years based on the single lap or on the combination of two tests with different fuel loads. Starting from that championship, the one-hour total session decisive for the establishment of the starting grid is divided into three knockout tests from different periods of time, better known as Q1, Q2 and Q3.

The last idea

In almost twenty years, the current regulation has never undergone any upheavals of any kind, with the exception of the shootout qualifications introduced this year for the starting grid of the Sprint race alone, also divided into three rounds but with longer times. restrictions granted to pilots. Regarding the format of traditional qualifications, however, they have been advanced different proposals over the years to make the session more spectacular, with the latest one coming from Gary Anderson.

Q4 for the best 5 drivers

In his column for TheTelegraphthe former Technical Director of Jordan and Jaguar would consider the addition of another segment to the already present format interesting: “The 'sprint shootout' qualifications have an unfortunate name, because they are anything but a shootout – has explained – F1 should look to this title for inspiration on how to improve key qualifying sessions. The current format for the main competition works quite well, but there is room to improve the show. To do it, I would add a fourth mini-sessionin order to have a Q4 that follows Q3. Q1 and Q2 would remain unchanged, with five cars eliminated each time. However, Q3, instead of establishing the final grid of the Grand Prix, would become another elimination session in which the five fastest drivers would advance to Q4 and compete for pole. Q4 would therefore be a single race with a new set of soft tires and a time limit of approx five minutessufficient to carry out a single round of casting. In Q3drivers currently have two chances to get pole position, which means that mistakes are not punished as harshly and that there is less risk“.

The other proposals

It is not the first time that the 73-year-old has indicated some changes to the formats or rules currently present in Formula 1. Recently, Anderson had in fact encouraged the Circus to introduce “something significantly different”referring in particular to the introduction of a reversed grid for Sprint races based on Q1 results in GP qualifying. In addition to this, the Northern Irish designer had taken into consideration the idea of ​​a more 'football-like' F1, with a penalty system similar to yellow cards.