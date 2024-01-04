Russia | Wall Street Journal information: Russia getting missiles from Iran and North Korea

According to information, dozens of missiles have already been delivered from North Korea in recent weeks. Deliveries from Iran could start in the spring.

Russia is buying short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, US official sources say for the Wall Street Journal.

“The United States is concerned that Russia's plans to acquire short-range ballistic missiles from Iran have advanced,” the source told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper's sources, the Russian delegation visited the base of Iran's missile forces in December to see, among other things, the short-range Ababil missiles. In September, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu visited the missile force headquarters in Tehran.

However, US officials do not believe the deals have been agreed upon yet. The missiles would be in use by Russia in the spring at the earliest, so they would not be helpful for winter strikes.

of the Wall Street Journal according to official sources, Russia has also started receiving ballistic missiles and their launch systems from North Korea.

According to the information, dozens of missiles have already been delivered in the last few weeks. It would be the first time that Russia brings missiles from North Korea.

Missile procurement the background is Russia's effort to burden the air defense of Ukrainian cities. The more missiles it fires, the more Ukraine will have to use up its stocks of Patriot and other anti-aircraft missiles.

In the past, Russia has bought fighter jets from Iran and artillery ammunition from North Korea.

According to the US, Iran is also assisting Russia in starting the production of Shahid fighter jets in Yelabuga, Tatarstan.