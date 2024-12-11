Solar Mens, Alter Technology, Simetrycal, Fossa Sistems, the University of Seville-Instituto de Microelectrónica de Sevilla (IMSE-CNM) CSIC and the Secpho cluster join forces in the DIGISOLAR project (“New asynchronous digital solar sensor for Newspace applications with event-based architecture”) in which they are going to produce a prototype of digitized solar sensor for satellites which considerably reduces energy consumption, simplifying the communications interface by making it digital, improves precision and maintains high robustness against radiation. Also participating in the project is the aerospace and defense cluster Andalucía Aerospacewhich will be the entity in charge of managing and coordinating the project.

The DIGISOLAR project has an investment of 371,848 euros, and has a subsidy from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism within its program for Innovative Business Groups (AEI). The Andalusian project obtained the best score within the national call.

Andalucía Aerospace explains that the entities participating in the consortium are covered all phases of development of the digital solar sensor and its subsequent potential market entry with a view to their integration into constellations, by including a developer of the imaging chip, a developer of the digital solar sensor, a provider of calibration and evaluation services, a provider of testing services according to space regulations, and a manufacturer of satellite platforms such as end user.

“DIGISOLAR will respond to several technological challenges and will open new lines of research in the implementation of a digital solar sensor for the New Space sector with a disruptive architecture and high technological performance since it will improve precision, the field of view (FoV) – thus reducing the number of solar sensors required per satellite, consumption, response speed and robustness against radiation,” they explain from the cluster.

This project is an essential part of the edigitalization strategy of the European space industry and will provide significant advances in advanced manufacturing processes related to sensors and embedded systems, promoting innovative techniques in technologies applied to Industry 4.0.

The partners

Andalusia Aerospace is composed of 100 associated companiesin addition to collaborating with other entities such as Universities and organizations (associations, foundations, interest groups, etc.) that in the development of their activity promote the aerospace sector, working for its growth and enhancement.

Alter Technology is a company dedicated to the selection and qualification of electronic and optical components for critical systems, with operations in multiple sectors and a focus on reliability and technological innovation. Its rigorous quality control and certification processes are recognized by the main international organizations and the main space agencies. With headquarters in Seville and strategic offices in Europe, the company plays a key role in projects of high relevance for the space and defense industries. and telecommunications.

Solar MEMS is a technology-based spin-off company from the University of Seville, with more than 14 years of experience in the space sector and specialized in the development of sensors for attitude control and orientation of satellites. The company has three ISO 7 type certified clean rooms with more than 180 m2 for the manufacturing and assembly of spatial devices. With units in orbit since 2009, Solar MEMS has established itself as the world’s leading supplier of solar sensors in the Smallsat industry in LEO orbit, with more than 4,000 units delivered to companies and space agencies around the world that equip various satellite constellations. (OneWeb, T1TRK, T2TRK, Lightspeed, SpaceEye-T, etc.).

Southern European Cluster in Photonics and Optics (Secpho) is a non-profit cluster association that represents and brings together more than 150 organizations from southern Europe that promote innovation through technologies known as deep tech.

Comprehensive Metrology and Calibration Services (Simetrycal) is a technology-based company specialized in metrology and measurement equipment calibration services. Simetrycal staff has more than 25 years of experience in the sector, since it was created as a Spin-off of the Andalusian Metrology Center (CAM) of the University of Seville. Simetrycal’s main objective is focused on offering a comprehensive metrological service to industry and research centers. It has two laboratories in Seville that include 9 calibration areas accredited by ENAC.

Fossa Systems is a company specialized in the development of satellites to provide comprehensive remote asset management solutions using low-power IoT technologies in industrial applications. Since 2022, it has launched 17 satellites into orbit and is deploying a constellation of 80 in low orbit (LEO) to offer global coverage to its clients in sectors such as Energy, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Logistics or National Security.