Without a doubt, the capital of Spain has gastronomic establishments of all prices and from all over the world. But what surprises us most is the mix between the aesthetics of a place, which offers us a unique experience and, on the other hand, the food that promises to be a delight for our palates. Likewise, traditional food spreads from Madrid to the north and south of Spain. In other words, it is a cosmopolitan city that never disappoints and that, both locals and tourists, have to take a gastronomic tour.

Now, if we opt for exclusive and sophisticated establishments, we can also find a variety of offers, prices and aesthetics. No less important, another point to highlight is the impeccable service that makes us feel special. It is for this reason that the restaurant Horcher takes us to a luxurious space and that it has a specific dress code to access its service.

This site, located near the Puerta de Alcalá, was founded by the German Otto Horcher in 1943with the aim of offering a German gastronomic experience for the Spanish and European elite. It is worth mentioning that it is a chain brought from Berlin, founded by his father Gustav Horcher in 1904, and that, just like in Madrid, it is and was considered a reference for the aristocracy. Currently, the person who runs the establishment is its heir of several generations, Elisabeth Horcher. An iconic place in the culinary field, where several important personalities such as Sophia Loren have spent time.

The Horcher burger

Horcher continues to maintain an atmosphere that takes us to an elegant and classic place like reference in the Spanish capital. In addition, the menu has cold starters such as caviar or venison carpaccio. Hot starters such as poached eggs and puree with olive cream. Salads, fish and seafood, particularly specialized in game such as roe deer loin and roast partridge.





Specifically, the burger has a price of 48 euros, and it is part of their star dishes such as shrimp ravioli, almond croquettes and Hungarian-style beef. Although it is a classic burger with potatoes, this promises to be a delicatessen and, despite the price, it is a dish that is recommended because it has a lot of flavor and is made with culinary details that will leave us surprised.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.