The leader of the popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, closes in the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion of Murcia the act of presentation of the 45 popular candidates to the municipalities of the Region.

The popular have mobilized for this act, according to party sources, some 4,000 people from all the municipalities of the Community to cover the 45 candidates. The Vice Secretary of Organization, Communication and Electoral of the PP of the Region of Murcia and number 9 on the regional list, Joaquín Segado, assured that his is a “municipalist party” in which the mayors are “the base”.

In this regard, he added that López Miras presents “a winning team to improve the Region of Murcia through management in the municipalities,” according to PP sources in a statement.

“Our candidates know perfectly what are the solutions to the problems that most concern citizens, the first to mobilize when there are issues to manage in the municipalities and those who are closest to their neighbors,” Segado said.

He also pointed out that “we believe that a good policy is one that is close to the people” and that “the mayors are the first to mobilize so that quick responses are given to the neighbors.” For this reason, “it is very necessary to recognize their work and their worth” and “President Fernando López Miras has chosen the most prepared candidates, with the most solid project, who best know the needs of their municipality and its people and the that they will best represent their neighbors”, he added.

In line, the deputy secretary highlighted “the support of the future president of Spain, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to all the candidates”, as well as “his firm commitment to the issues of greatest concern in the Region of Murcia.”

Mowing affected the “punishments and inequalities” with which the Government “discriminates” against the Region of Murcia, as is the case of underfinancing, “since we are the worst financed Region in Spain”; the infrastructures, “with an AVE that is not High Speed ​​nor does it closely resemble it”; with the “hack blow” to the Tajo-Segura transfer, “which was decided unfairly and arbitrarily, without the slightest technical rigor, and which will put the future of hundreds of thousands of families at risk”; and, the “abuse and inaction” to which they have subjected the Mar Menor.