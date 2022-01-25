Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A tear gas bomb was thrown inside a supermarket located on Constituyentes Andrés Magallon street corner with Emiliano Zapata avenue in Culiacán, Sinaloa

The report was given shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 24, when a suspected fire inside a supermarket located in the palmito sector.

Elements of the Fire Department and Civil Protection arrived at the scene, as well as paramedics from the Red Cross, who evacuated all the supermarket personnel to the median that divides the street.

After an on-site review by emergency elements, specialized personnel from Civil Protection confirmed that it is a type of smoke bomb.

This is how the tear gas bomb was found in a supermarket | Photo: Courtesy

It was reported that the smoke caused two people to be eye irritationwhich were treated by Red Cross paramedics.

Read more: Man from Michoacán results in head injury after fall in Culiacán; apparently he was drunk

So far, data on the person responsible for launching this device inside the supermarket is unknown. It will be the corresponding authority that investigates the fact.