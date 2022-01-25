Home page politics

The sculpture “The Hammock Bishop” is on the Marienplatz in Munich. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. has admitted his false testimony in connection with the abuse scandal. However, this does not go far enough for the Maria 2.0 reform movement.

Berlin – Even after admitting a false statement, the Catholic reform movement “Maria 2.0” continues to criticize the massive criticism of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. fixed.

The initiator of the movement, Lisa Kötter, told the newspapers of the Funke media group that he had no choice but to admit his participation in the meeting. However, whatever happens now happens: Benedict immediately found the scapegoat again – the editing of his statement. “Now, however, the old man’s whole edifice of lies is collapsing.”

The Pope Emeritus admitted on Monday that he had made a false statement at an important point in his statement for the abuse report by the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising. According to a written statement by his private secretary Georg Gänswein, which was published by the “Vatican News” portal and the Tagespost Foundation, among others, the pontiff emeritus spoke of a “mistake” and an “oversight in the editing” of his statement.

Kötter said that in the meantime people had increasingly lost their fear of criticizing. The outing of 125 queer church employees who, with their action, demand church labor law that no longer requires that gay or lesbian communities be kept secret also showed that fear is disappearing.

The initiative “Love wins”, which organized blessings in Catholic services for gay and lesbian couples throughout Germany last spring, has great hopes for the campaign. “The church should stop looking under the covers and look into the heart,” said Klaus Nelissen, co-initiator of “Love wins” to the newspapers of the Funke media group. dpa