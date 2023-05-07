From the first day, the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador demonstrated his contempt for the law and the rule of law, but now, with the repeated influence peddling by their childrenMexico entered the worst stage of corruption in the country, of cynical and open impunity, affirmed the president of the PAN, Marko Cortes Mendoza.

Mexico, he added, is following in the footsteps of the dictatorships of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, where the sons and closest friends of the presidents enrich themselves by handfuls, in full view, without there being prosecutors or justice agencies that dare to investigate their illegal acts, let alone punish them.

The PAN leader stressed that the AMLO promotes and justifies the corruption of those closest to him. This attitude is crystal clear in a recent example. When it was revealed that a secretary of state used military planes to go on vacation with his family and his guests, paying for luxury hotels and restaurants, the president responded: “So what? What is the problem?”.

There are many examples throughout four years, but there is one that has to do with another of his children: the contracts for 100 million pesos delivered by the government to his friends. when the president Andrés Manuel said that 100 million pesos “are nothing”.

In this context, asked Cortés Mendoza, who is going to dare to investigate the children of the president? The friend he put in the Attorney General’s Office? The prosecutor that he put in Mexico City to lead the political persecution against the opposition?

“Mexicans deserve a thorough investigation into the crimes in which the children and close friends of the President of the Republic have systematically and repeatedly committed. López Obrador owes an explanation to all of us who are already fed up with the abuse of power, nepotism, corruption and the theft of money from the treasury, ”he sentenced.

He recalled that for López Obrador the new airport project in Texcoco was synonymous with corruption and now it turns out that, through the so-called “andy cartel”, the friends of the president’s son obtained millions of pesos to take charge of the Ecological Park of Lake Texcoco, a project that was offered in the campaign and that did not materialize.

The national leader of the PAN members also pointed out that conflicts of interest are common since another son of the federal Executive, Jose Ramon Beltranfirst lived in the Gray House in Houston and then in a house in Coyoacán, both owned by people who receive contracts from the federal government.

“The good judge begins with his house, so we demand that the president begin with his house, you said that the stairs were swept from top to bottom, now comply,” the politician demanded.

Finally, the PAN member maintained that this is clearly the reason why Morena seeks to make INAI disappear, “Because at all costs he wants to avoid publicizing the million-dollar contracts that benefit his family. This government has become the most corrupt, the most cynical, and the one that abuses its power the most.”