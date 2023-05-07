Carlo Cottarelli will resign as senator. This was announced by the economist himself, elected with the Democratic Party, on Che tempo che fa on Rai3, explaining that the Catholic University had “asked him to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students ». “This thing – he added – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week”.

«I would go and do it for free, it is done out of a spirit of service. It consists of having 15-20 senior characters who have had a brilliant career, I call them senators of culture, who would go to visit schools all over Italy, to talk about economics, law, the constitution, and how these things are communicated,” he explained Cottarelli.

“Go on another one.” Thus Matteo Salvini on twitter posting the photo of Carlo Cottarelli after the announcement of his resignation as senator of the Pd group.