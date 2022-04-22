Mexico.- The senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Lilly Téllez, agreed with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about the comments you made about her this morning.

In his morning conference at the National Palace, the head of the Federal Executive Power exhibited a publication made by the legislator of the state of Sonora against the creation of the company AMLITIUMproposal from the followers, militants and sympathizers of the federal president to appoint the public body that will be in charge of the exploitation of lithium found in the national territory.

“And the senator is not bad, that is her thought, nothing more than I think differently and it is normal in a democracy, we cannot all think in the same way; but that thought was the one that served to accompany the largest looting that has been recorded in the history of Mexico, that thought and that is what they yearn for,” said President López Obrador after projecting the message that Téllez published in his social media.

In the publication exhibited by the head of state, the PAN member, known for being a harsh critic of the government of the Fourth Transformationdenounces that the ruling party endorsed the creation of a state monopolyensuring that they seek to “steal lithium” from the country to privatize it and that the only beneficiaries are López Obrador and his close circle.

“I voted against the creation of AMLITIO. Morena approved a state monopoly to steal lithium from Mexico and privatized it for the exclusive gain of López Obrador and his accomplices. In the next six-year term we will correct this aberration”, wrote the PAN legislator.

Lilly Téllez agrees with AMLO/Source: Twitter @LillyTellez

This Thursday, using his official account of TwitterLilly Téllez assured that President López Obrador is right in assuring that the two think differently, since he argued that while she thinks with her head, he “thinks with his feet.”

“Today Mr. President López Obrador declared in his conference that he and I think differently. I publicly acknowledge that he is right: I think with my head and he with his feet,” Téllez said.