In less than 15 days, the series “merlin“, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more, has managed to keep the taste of Netflix users. With only eight chapters, its plot and characters have fascinated fans.

His success has helped him to snatch a record from “Stranger Things”, another of the platform’s star series. In a streaming announcement, it has been revealed that “Merlina” was watched for 341.2 million hours since its premiere.

This number puts it ahead of “Stranger things”, a series that in the middle of 2022 achieved 335.1 million hours. In this way, “Wednesday” is the most watched English production in a single week in the history of Netflix.

Although it has managed to surpass the series of the Duffer brothers, it has not been able to with “Squid game”. Korean fiction leads the streaming ranking with 571.76 million hours of viewing in the week of October 27 to 3, 2021.

Will “Merlina” have season 2?

At the moment, it has not been confirmed that “Merlina” will have season 2. Of course, the end of the series exposes what would be the fate of the plot.

When the young woman says goodbye to her friends, in the car, she sees the cell phone that Xavier gave her. Suddenly, an unknown message appears, together with some photos of her taken in the distance. “I keep watching you,” says the text.

The series implies that “Merlina” will return to the Nunca Más Academy to solve a new mystery: who is stalking her?