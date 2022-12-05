The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaummentioned that the capital of the country is part of the transformation of the country.

These words by the local president occurred in her Fourth Accountability Exercise. This was done at an event for the four years of government that sheinbaum took office as Head of Government of Mexico City on December 5, 2018..

The event was held at the Esperanza Iris City Theaterlocated in Donceles, number 36, Historic Center of the Mexico City. It also took place at 1:00 p.m. on December 5.

The local president stated:

“We are proudly part of the transformation of our country, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” said the Morenista.

You can read:

Chaotic morning! Crowds of people on Lines A and 3 of the CDMX Metro

A large construction spike falls at the Jamaica station on Line 4 of the CDMX Metro; delay service

They demand the resignation of Martí Batres after police repression against residents of Xochimilco

Sandra Cuevas vs IECM: Mayor of Cuauhtémoc adds 3 sanctioning processes

Different report, says Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum stated that this report would be done different from the previous ones.

He explained that the intention is to explain the different actions that have been carried out over four years in the Mexico City, said.



Organization ‘Keep democracy going’ drives Sheinbaum towards 2024

#proudly #part #countrys #transformation #Sheinbaum #Fourth #Accountability #Report