Peru won! Luciana Fuster was crowned the new miss Grand International 2023. The former participant of ‘This is war’ He dazzled with his great performance on stage and his talent on the catwalk. This is the second victory for our country in this global competition, which will force the model to obtain a large number of contracts. However, when will she return to the national territory? We will tell you in the following note.

How long will Luciana Fuster have to stay outside Peru after winning Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster is living one of the best moments of his life after obtaining the coveted first place in the Miss Grand 2023. The model and influencer stood out from the beginning in this long competition of several weeks and now that she has already won the crown, she will also have to take charge of a large number of contracts and responsibilities with the organization of the contest.

This new information was clarified by Jessica Newtonowner of the franchise Miss Grand in Peru, who assured that Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend will have to spend a long time outside of Peru to be able to represent the contest in various parts of the world.

“I still don’t have time to talk to Luciana, she was in official photos, then some sponsors went to see her. I’m going to see her in a while. I know she has activities here (in Vietnam) until she leaves for Phuket (Thailand). , where she will be for a week and, from the little I have seen of her schedule, I know that she has to be in London too and has a tour of Asia. She should be returning to Peru to visit in December.”Jessica revealed in the program ‘Mande que mande’.

The ‘Mother of Queens’ assured that the Miss Grand organization is “on par with Miss Universe” and that they move the winner to Thailand for one year and work with the representative for two years.

How was Luciana Fuster’s coronation at Miss Grand International 2023?

The Peruvian candidate won first place in Miss Grand 2023. In addition to this, she made her first catwalk as the new queen of the pageant in Vietnam, where she could not help but shed some tears due to emotion.

Did Patricio Parodi reveal when he will see Luciana Fuster after winning the ‘Miss Grand 2023’?

During a live broadcast with ‘This is war’, Patricio Parodi revealed that it will be impossible to meet the influencer again until the end of the year, due to the many activities he has to complete before settling in the Asian country.

“I can tell you that the next time I see her will be for New Year’s, it won’t be soon. She has many activities to do around here, she has tours in Asia”Parodi said.