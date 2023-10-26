American actor and producer Mark Wahlberg showed off his figure in a new video from the gym. The corresponding post appeared on his Instagram page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 52-year-old artist was photographed at a training session, which he arrived at at three in the morning. The posted footage shows the celebrity topless in black shorts, from under which panties with a gray elastic band are visible. He wears white gloves on his hands, and several bracelets complete his look.

In the video, Wahlberg demonstrated various exercises that he performs daily during class.

In November 2022, Wahlberg, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, named the habits that help him stay fit and active. He said that every day he goes to bed around half past eight in the evening and wakes up at four in the morning.