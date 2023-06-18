After the semi-final defeat against Croatia, the Orange hopes to close the Nations League in their own country on a positive note. Then Italy must be dealt with in Enschede, which has also been sentenced to the consolation final after losing to Spain. The kick-off was at 3 p.m. Follow it closely in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
15:43
Program and results Nations League
Nations League final standings
Nations League statistics
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#LIVE #Nations #League #Gakpo #fails #bring #Netherlands #match #Italy
Leave a Reply