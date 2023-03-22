Lazza’s dedication to Vittorio Sgarbi unleashes fan revolt

Lazza ends up in the crosshairs of his fans after a tweet dedicated to Vittorio Sgarbi, still at the center of controversy for having declared in the course of Sunday In that girls born in 2000 are “all tr**e”.

“Sgarbi as a father, it must be reiterated every now and then” wrote the singer, runner-up at the recent Sanremo Festival, on his profile Twitter.

Rude as a father, it must be reiterated every now and then — LAZZA (@thelazzinho) March 21, 2023

The rapper did not add anything else, but many have linked the tweet to the out of place and vulgar reflection made by the art critic during the Sunday broadcast.

“But delete this shit please” wrote one user. And again: “I am really very disappointed by these words of yours, I would never have expected it from you”.

“But aren’t you ashamed?” writes someone else in the comments. “Just took you off my playlist,” it still reads.

There are also those who defended Lazza by underlining that the tweet about Sgarbi actually wanted to make fun of what the critic had said to Sunday In.

However, if the singer’s intention had been to underline the seriousness of what Sgarbi said, the purpose, at least to read the comments, was evidently not achieved.