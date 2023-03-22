Digital “is essential” to protect the water resource. In the World Water Day is the IT general manager of Almaviva, Antonio Amati, to underline this in conversation with Adnkronos. “In line with the UN goal number 6 of the 2030 Agenda, digital innovation aims at reducing waste, protecting water-related ecosystems, improving quality and reducingwater pollutionin particular from dangerous chemical substances” says Amati, noting that “digital technology is essential and fundamental to respond to this objective”. Almaviva’s IT general manager also notes that “we have European funds ReactEu he was born in Pnrr which must be used on time, otherwise they will expire”. “It’s up to us – he says – to seize this opportunity and respond immediately to the challenge, transforming a complex and articulated and incompletely exploited water network into an efficient asset to support the country’s growth, thanks digital technologies and skills”. (by Andreana d’Aquino)