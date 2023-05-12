E. Jean Carroll is considering filing a new defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump in response to comments and taunts the former US president made in an appearance last night at the CNNaccording to what the writer’s lawyer told The New York Times on Thursday.

“Everything is on the table, obviously, we have to seriously consider it,” said lawyer Roberta Kaplan – who represented Carroll in the last trial – who anticipated that there will probably be a decision in the very short term.

This week, a New York jury sentenced Trump to pay compensation of about five million dollars to Carroll for having sexually abused her years ago and for having later defamed her when she publicly denounced the facts.

But this Wednesday, in a meeting with citizens organized by the chain CNN, The tycoon again rejected that ruling and assured that he did not know the complainant at all.

“I swear on my children that I have no idea who this woman is. It’s a false, invented story,” said the Republican, who also took the opportunity to mock her, calling her “crazy” to applause and laughter from an audience mainly made up of by his supporters.

In addition to Kaplan, Carroll herself spoke today with The New York Times and harshly criticized Trump’s comments after reading a transcript of them.

“It’s just stupid, disgusting, vile, disgusting, it hurts people,” said the 79-year-old columnist, who called Trump’s “caveman’s” view of women.

The former president, who has always denied the accusations, has already announced that he intends to appeal the jury’s ruling that found him guilty (“responsible”, according to the name in civil trials) of sexual abuse and defamation.

controversy in CNN

The American news channel CNN defended Donald Trump’s live appearance on Thursday after an avalanche of criticism, especially from Democratic ranks, that the former president used the broadcast to repeat falsehoods and hurl insults.

This “town hall”, as the ritual debate of US politics with voters is known, marked Trump’s return to the CNNfrom which he had been absent since 2016. CNN decided to confront Trump, the favorite in the polls to win the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, to questions from Republican or undecided voters, with the journalist Kaitlan Collins, who moderated the debate on Wednesday night.

In this context, Trump reiterated multiple times, without proof, as Collins reminded him, that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”who is in favor of granting amnesty to some supporters convicted of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to frequent applause and laughter from his faithful supporters.

The day after a jury in a New York court ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages to journalist E. Jean Carroll for sexual assault and defamation, the Republican mogul called her “crazy” at the laughter from the attendees.

“The CNN You just can’t ignore the fact that a sexual assault victim was put up to be targeted and attacked on national TV the day after the ruling,” left-wing Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said.

Throughout the night, Trump frequently ignored Collins or raised his voice as he unleashed a deluge of disinformation on the country.

The criticism did not only come from the Democratic ranks. “Difficult to witness how the show of lies that was spread by CNN on Wednesday night,” Olivier Darcy, a journalist for the information network in charge of covering the media, wrote on his blog.

“Throughout the night, Trump frequently ignored Collins or raised his voice as he poured out on the country a deluge of misinformation, in which a portion of the Republican Party continues to believe,” he added.

In a statement broadcast to the media, the channel estimated that Collins “illustrated what it is to be a first-class journalist”, asking “difficult and revealing questions”.

“He followed and verified the facts in real time to give voters crucial information about the positions of President Trump, who is running (in the primaries for) the 2024 election as the Republican favorite,” the statement added. CNN.

