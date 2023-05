Tenacious Dthe musical group of Jack Black and Kyle Gass that mixes rock and comedy, has released a new song called “Video Games“, with relative videofilled with hilarious video game-themed quotes.

Given the title, one could not really expect anything else. The song doesn’t last long, about a minute, but it’s worth watching over and over again to admire one of God of War’s giant Obelix crushing Kyle Gass, Jack Black who is quartered by a deathclaw from the Fallout series, then transformed into a bearded Sonic and then appears naked in a strange version of Red Dead Redemption 2, where he shoots a bunch of everyone he meets, even nuns.

After a quick rundown of blackized characters, we see him become Super Mario and picking a penis mushroom that turns him into a giant, then jumping on a turtle Kyle Gass that doesn’t come out so well.

In short, there is really a lot of madness and you will surely enjoy watching it again and again. After all, Jack Black is known as a great video game enthusiast. Of him the voice of Bowser in the recent film of Super Mario Bros. and of him the interpretation of the protagonist of BrĂ¼tal Legend, the video game of Double Fine Productions.