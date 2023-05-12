Tenacious Dthe musical group of Jack Black and Kyle Gass that mixes rock and comedy, has released a new song called “Video Games“, with relative videofilled with hilarious video game-themed quotes.

Given the title, one could not really expect anything else. The song doesn’t last long, about a minute, but it’s worth watching over and over again to admire one of God of War’s giant Obelix crushing Kyle Gass, Jack Black who is quartered by a deathclaw from the Fallout series, then transformed into a bearded Sonic and then appears naked in a strange version of Red Dead Redemption 2, where he shoots a bunch of everyone he meets, even nuns.

After a quick rundown of blackized characters, we see him become Super Mario and picking a penis mushroom that turns him into a giant, then jumping on a turtle Kyle Gass that doesn’t come out so well.

In short, there is really a lot of madness and you will surely enjoy watching it again and again. After all, Jack Black is known as a great video game enthusiast. Of him the voice of Bowser in the recent film of Super Mario Bros. and of him the interpretation of the protagonist of Brütal Legend, the video game of Double Fine Productions.