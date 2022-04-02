With Ferdinand recently operated, Delaney injured until the end of the season, Bond with a blow to the head that makes him doubtful, without winning a game away from home since the beginning of the year, without adding three in three in the League for more than a month, removed from his Europe League… In this guise is presented the Seville in a Camp Nou in which he has not won a league game for almost 20 years. those of nerve they’re like the guy in the joke who asked the doctor if his problem was serious: “Gentleman, you just need to get your hair messed up.”

So many bad things have happened to Sevilla in 2022 in which everything was expected to be straightened out after the January market and so many good things to Barcelona, that thinking positively for tonight is an exercise in absolute faith. Of course seven days to the Palm SundayMaybe it’s time to think about miracles. Because on paper it is so difficult to believe in a Sevilla victory, that it might be now when it happens because of those strange things that football has. 20 years ago, Xavi I saw on the lawn Mark Vouchers galloped down the band, Toedtli finished off absolutely everything bonano he didn’t even stop the taxis and Gaspart endured a historical handkerchief. Prehistory seen through the eyes of 2022. But if, despite all this, Sevilla defends second place, there is something to hold on to.