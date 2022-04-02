Nor the draw for qatar not even the duel of alpha males of the leaders of European and planetary football have managed to drown out the echoes of the quarterfinal match of european cup Come in Barcelona and Real Madrid. Feminine, of course. It is the party that more people have summoned in the Camp Nou this year, a world record for attendance at a women’s football match and which, curiously, could not be played in the country of world. Those of us who see football as a great metaphor for life know that what happens on the pitch and its surroundings explains the world, including geopolitical tensions.

Football also reflects and amplifies advances such as the fact that 91,553 people were at the Camp Nou three days ago. It is a collective triumph, which even affects Real Madrid since until two years ago they did not have a women’s team; Florentine understood that if they wanted to enter the XXI century, they had to do it hand in hand with the women. And they have done it with a brilliant team full of high-end players (Athena is outrageous) that made the almighty Barça doubt. His commitment is firm and determined.

Alexia drives a ball in a Camp Nou record.

GORKA LEIZA (JOURNAL AS)

The next step is to ensure that this game is not something exceptional. That the example of Barça or the Real society spread and being a footballer is not a heroic task carried out at the expense of the enormous effort of the players. what happens around the Lightning female or the Covadonga Asturian, where the coaches and captains have been expelled from the club after a series of complaints, remind us that this game is an island.

This female FC Barcelona is like madonna in the ’80s. She was extraordinarily successful, but by being on her own, she became exceptional. Thanks to her example, many other women artists began to be best sellers and the rare, finally, became common. That step is the one that football in particular and sport in general still have pending. If Barça is like Madonna, the Camp Nou match was her Blond Ambition World Tour.