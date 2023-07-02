Around the 8th century BC, they settled in Antigua Greece the Olympic Games, this sporting event was so important that activities were paused, including the war between the different Polis. There the best competitors were chosen, and the winners were given fame, they enjoyed respect, a great reputation and their statue was placed in the temple of Zeus.

Obviously not all the participants had the same strength, but all the participants had a “even ground”, they competed with clear rules, impartial judges, under equal circumstances (they did it naked), and they all started at the same time. Competitors who cheated were disqualified.

Wouldn’t it seem ideal to you that political campaigns in our country will be carried out in the same way? (I understand that the nudity thing would be frankly excessive). Well, I have good news for you.

It turns out that our Constitution establishes the principle of electoral equity either equality of opportunities in electoral contests, a characteristic principle of current democracies in which the ascent to power is organized in a competition between political forces to obtain the vote of the electors. For this reason, this principle is extremely relevant, as it allows equitable treatment of the participants, placing them at the starting line and at an equal time for all, preventing anyone from using a position of power to obtain a competitive advantage.

In our country, the electoral authorities They are in charge of setting that even starting line, and the clear rules are our current legislation, which has been built throughout our incipient democracy. Let’s remember that before there was a hegemonic party that ruled for decades, and in those times the “anointed” by said party, was the successor to any political position. Things are no longer like that.

However, it seems that this authority is paralyzed, since it does not seem to react to the current anticipated campaign acts, restricted by article 372 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (LGIPE), which prohibits applicants from performing such anticipated acts by any means. And it marks that the violation of this provision will be sanctioned with the refusal to register as a Candidate. But it goes further, another article, 226, establishes that, in the case of pre-campaigns, they will begin the day after the internal registration of pre-candidates is approved. The pre-campaigns of all parties must be held within the same deadlines.

It is a matter of explored law, and is basically established in Law as in various Jurisprudence issued by the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judiciary that early campaign acts entail the nullity or impediment of registration.

It is logical, if we had a race to see who arrives first, we would all want to leave at the same time. That, even small children know.

In case you didn’t read it: