Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are playing for the first title of the season and the whites are not at their best.
Ancelotti will prepare the best strategy to beat Xavi’s men, but he will have to face some problems that we explain below.
Real Madrid have a problem on their wings. On the left, Mendy is not at his best level and seems to have stagnated, and Alaba is touched. On the other hand, there are hardly any options on the right, only that of a Carvajal who has just recovered from some discomfort and is lacking in rhythm. Ancelotti must devise a plan so that this weakness is barely noticeable against Barça.
Benzema is being somewhat irregular and although tomorrow there is no doubt that he will start and play motivated, Ancelotti has no alternatives to replace him or accompany him in attack if the team needs it. Mariano has shown that he is not convincing the Italian and the rest of the options are not pure forwards.
Since the return of the World Cup, Real Madrid has had a lot of matches and without going any further, last Wednesday they had to play more than 120 minutes. Many important players accumulate many minutes after having played the World Cup and now they are playing it all, which is why many have been seen to lack rhythm.
Without a doubt, the Pole is the main weapon of the culés. Real Madrid can play a great game but regardless of that, Lewandowski can score in any action, so they will have to try to counter him at all times.
Real Madrid is starting every game with forgetfulness and a lack of speed in the game, which makes them very predictable. The white team must come out in the game with everything from the start to face Barça.
